CXO Moves: Exec movements across HUL, IPG Mediabrands India, Raymond Lifestyle, Kellanova, Eternal and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Shiva Krishnamurthy

Previous: Executive director, Foods & Refreshment, Hindustan Unilever Ltd

Present: Chief executive officer, General Mills

Shiva Krishnamurthy has joined General Mills as chief executive officer. He began his career at Unilever as area sales manager, detergents.

Abhinav Ravikumar

Previous: Global brand director - Lux and Lifebuoy, Unilever

Present: Chief marketing officer, Personal Care India, Unilever

Abhinav Ravikumar has been elevated to Chief Marketing Officer – Personal Care, India. Ravikumar began his career at Unilever as a sales and marketing intern, steadily rising through the ranks to take on leadership roles across sales, trade marketing, brand management, and e-commerce.

Anamika Mehta

Previous: Chief Growth Officer, IPG Mediabrands India

Anamika Mehta, who led IPG Mediabrands India as chief growth officer, has stepped down amid restructuring that was triggered by Omnicom Group’s acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG), sources confirmed to Storyboard18.

Her next professional move could not be immediately ascertained. Mehta has worked across Lintas, UM Lodestar, and Initiative.

Satyaki Ghosh

Previous: CEO - Cellulosic Fashion Yarn division, Grasim Industries

Present: CEO, Raymond Lifestyle

Raymond Lifestyle Limited has appointed Satyaki Ghosh as its new Chief Executive Officer.

He has also worked at L’Oréal India, where he managed global brands such as L’Oréal Paris, Garnier and Maybelline.

Kartik Chandrasekhar

Previous: Chief Commercial Officer, Kellanova

Present: Chief Growth Officer - Asia, ANZ, Middle East & Africa, Mars Snacking

Kartik Chandrasekhar, who had led Kellanova as chief commercial officer, has stepped into a new role as Chief Growth Officer for Mars Snacking Asia, Middle East, Africa and ANZ.

He began his career at Unilever. In a career spanning more than 25 years, Chandrasekhar has worked extensively in Marketing after beginning his career in Customer Development where he was recognized for growth and introducing technology and connectivity for distributors and the salesforce.

Deepinder Goyal

Previous: Group CEO, Eternal

Eternal Ltd founder Deepinder Goyal announced that he is stepping down from his role as Group Chief Executive Officer, citing a desire to pursue high-risk exploratory ideas outside the scope of a public company. Albinder Singh Dhindsa, currently the CEO of Blinkit, will take over as the new Group CEO.

Goyal has also worked at Bain and Company.

John Furner

Previous: President and Chief Executive Officer, Sam's Club

Present: President & CEO, Walmart

On January 16, Walmart Inc. announced that its Board of Directors had elected new leaders to its Executive Council. John Furner is set to take over as president and CEO on February 1, succeeding Doug McMillon.

Savitha Balachandran

Previous: CFO, Tata Technologies

Present: Chief Financial Officer - India and South Asia, PepsiCo

PepsiCo has appointed Savitha Balachandran as chief financial officer, India and South Asia. He has worked at Tata Technologies.

Amit Tiwari

Previous: Global Head - Marketing Demand Centre, TCS

Present: Global Head - Marketing Technology & Digital, TCS

Amit Tiwari, who previously led Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as Global Head – Marketing Demand Centre, has been elevated to Global Head – Marketing Technology and Digital.

He has worked across Quantum Communications, Triton Communications, Lintas Media Group, Zenithoptimedia India, Maxus India, Philips India, and Havells India.

Deepak Rastogi

Previous: Group Chief Financial Officer, Puravankara Limited

Present: CFO, Ola Electric

Indian electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric announced on January 19, through an exchange filing, that its board has approved the appointment of Deepak Rastogi as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. He will also serve as a Key Managerial Personnel and be part of the Senior Management Personnel, effective January 20, 2026.

Rastogi succeeds Harish Abichandani, whose resignation was noted by the board and became effective on January 19. Abichandani stepped down from his role citing personal reasons.

Rastogi has worked across Raymond Synthetics, Castrol, DuPont, The Timken Company, Tata AutoComp Systems, and Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals.

Claudine Cheever

Previous: VP - Global Brand and Marketing, Amazon

Present: Global CMO, Pinterest

Pinterest has appointed Claudine Cheever as its new global chief marketing officer, with the executive joining from Amazon as outgoing CMO Andréa Mallard moves to Microsoft AI. Cheever has worked across Urban Decay Cosmetics, Lambesis Advertising, Ogilvy & Mather, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, McCann Worldgroup, Saatchi & Saatchi, and Spark Foundry.

Sunil Mehta and Arijit Basu

IndusInd Bank has announced that Sunil Mehta, who has served as part-time Chairman and Director, will cease to hold office upon completion of his term, effective January 30, 2026.

Following this, the Bank has appointed Arijit Basu as Additional Director and Part-time Chairman for a period of three years, from January 31, 2026 to January 30, 2029, subject to shareholder approval.

Mehta was appointed Chairman of IndusInd Bank in January 2023. Prior to this, he served as Chairman of YES Bank’s Reconstruction Board from March 2020 and was Non-Executive Chairman of Punjab National Bank between 2017 and February 2020.

Currently, Basu is an Independent Director on the boards of Prudential Plc, Peerless Hospitex and Hospital Research Centre Ltd, and CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd. He also serves as a Senior Advisor to Ares Management Corporation and is a member of the Advisory Board of Razorpay Inc.

Amrit Raj

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Zetwerk

Amrit Raj has stepped down from his position at Zetwerk. He has worked across Nissan Motor Corporation and ByteDance.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy

First Published on January 26, 2026, 08:04:03 IST