Men’s grooming gains lifestyle edge as Flipkart, Amazon post up to 80% YoY growth

India's men's grooming and personal care market is rapidly moving beyond basic hygiene, emerging as a lifestyle-driven category as e-commerce platforms report sharp growth, along with a rise in acquisitions by large FMCG players in this space.

Walmart-owned Flipkart told Storyboard18 that the men's grooming and personal care segment recorded a strong momentum in 2025, driven by 70 million transacting customers. High-frequency categories such as razors, hair oils and grooming kits led demand, posting year-on-year growth of 50% to 80%. Best-selling products included the Gillette Mach3 16-pack, Park Avenue's luxury grooming kits and Beardo's beard and hair growth oil.

The shift is also visible in adjacent categories. Flipkart reported a growing traction in men's jewellery and accessories, with the segment posting around 25% YoY growth last year. "Products such as bracelets and energy stones are increasingly being worn as daily fashion items rather than occasional purchases," the company's spokesperson added, "Brands including Chimes, Salty Alpha, and Giva have gained scale on the platform".

Siddharth Bhagat, Director - Beauty, Amazon India told Storyboard18 that the platform is witnessing a similar trend, with men's grooming evolving from a need-based purchase into a lifestyle category. According to the company, over 56% of customers in the men's segment come from metro and Tier-1 cities, indicating strong discovery and adoption in large urban markets.

At the same time, repeat purchases are being driven by tier-2 and smaller cities, which account for more than 75% of the repeat customer category. The trend highlighted deepening penetration and sustained consumption beyond metros, with brands such as Beardo, The Man Company, Bombay Shaving Company, and Park Avenue attracting male users, Bhagat added.

'FMCG majors double down on men's grooming'

The sharp transformation in men's grooming and personal care--from a need-based to one driven by self-care and personal expression-- has also drawn the attention of FMCG players. Over the past decade, India's FMCG companies have quietly assembled portfolios in men's grooming, acquiring younger brands that speak a different language from legacy personal care labels. According to Storyboard18 analysis, acquisition in the category during the period amounted to approximately Rs 1,380 crore.

Marico's full acquisition of Beardo in 2020 was an early signal of that intent. It was followed by VLCC's purchase of Ustraa, Emami's acquisition of Helios Lifestyle, and Godrej Consumer Products' Rs 450 crore deal for Muuchstac. Honasa Consumer has also entered the space, acquiring a controlling stake in Reginald Men as it expands into male-focused skincare.

For brands built in the last decade, the change is less about aspiration and more about routine. "Male consumers are evaluating skincare as something functional and problem-solving," said Malini Adarpureddy, founder and chief executive of Deconstruct Skincare.

Nearly 60% of the company's customers are men, she said, drawn to straightforward formulations designed to address specific concerns rather than promise transformation.

According to Statista, the male grooming market is projected to reach about $115 billion by 2028 globally. However, as the category expands, so does the risk of misreading the consumer. Industry experts warn that messaging rooted in outdated or narrow ideas of masculinity may appear inauthentic to a generation that is increasingly comfortable with self-care and self-expression, raising questions about how effectively companies are adapting to this shift.

First Published on January 27, 2026, 08:23:46 IST