Swiggy's Karan Arora moves on

Karan Arora, who served as vice president and head SCM - Swiggy Instamart, has moved on from the company.

He stated, "After 3.5 years of building Swiggy Instamart, this exhilarating journey of mine comes to an end. I feel extremely proud to be associated with something that has fostered so much consumer love. Starting with 5 dark stores, 15000 square feet warehouse, 1500 SKUs to 500+ dark stores, 2 mn+ sq.ft warehouse space, 10000+ SKUs, industry first FnV processing centres and the list doesn’t end but now when I pause and look back for a moment, I’d like to express my gratitude to folks without whom this wouldn’t have been possible."

He added, "I believe e-commerce gives us a non linear platform for growth but what I’ve also learnt is that disruptions in this space can be even quicker. Quick commerce in India is one such example and it’s the never settle attitude that will keep one relevant in this space. More power to quick commerce and Swiggy. Joining hands with Karthik Gurumurthy and cofounding something exciting. More on that soon."

Arora's innings at Swiggy Instamart began in 2020 as AVP. He started his career at Sterling Commerce and went on to work across GE Healthcare, Technova, Snapdeal and Medlife.com.

At Snapdeal, as the director of supply chain, Arora handled multiple roles in supply chain covering first mile and last mile management, customer experience and cost optimization. He was responsible for Snapdeal’s Premier Customer Program: SD Gold's strategy, faster delivery service expansion, operational adherence and customer NPS.