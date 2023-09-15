The Advertising Club elects Havas's Rana Barua as president

The Advertising Club has announced the managing committee for F.Y. 2023-2024, at its 69th Annual General Meeting. Rana Barua, group chief executive officer, Havas India has been elected to lead the body.
Partha Sinha will continue as a member of the managing committee as the immediate past president for the ensuing year.
Barua, president, The Advertising Club said, “It’s an honour to serve as the President at The Ad Club, a nearly 70-year-old venerable institution, whose legacy is deeply rooted in its unwavering commitment to excellence and is a beacon of inspiration for our industry. Our mission extends beyond accolades; it's about actively shaping belonging and how we engage and influence the larger fraternity and the newer generation. Our new management team, a mosaic of diverse leaders across sectors, embark on a journey of limitless possibilities and opportunities. Together, we commit meaningful initiatives that will enable us to attract fresh talent into the industry, championing women empowerment, nurturing future leaders, advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion, and fostering progressive alliances and conversations."
The office bearers of The Advertising Club for 2023-2024 are Rana Barua – president, Dheeraj Sinha – vice president, Dr Bhaskar Das – secretary, Shashi Sinha – jt. secretary and Mitrajit Bhattacharya - treasurer.