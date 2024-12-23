Girl Interrupted: Tista Sen's entrepreneurial venture TistaThinks conceptualizes campaign for CRY

In April 2023, ad veteran Tista Sen started Ladyfinger, an all-women agency launched by Sandeep Goyal-led Rediffusion which aimed to provide gender-balance in advertising and creative excellence. Ladyfinger's goal was to question the status quo, shatter stereotypes and make a positive impact in the Indian advertising landscape. For veteran advertising executive Sen, who quit Wunderman Thompson after over two decades, starting Ladyfinger was a long-cherished dream.

But that dream ended in January 2024 when Sen quit the firm. Now back in the entrepreneurial world, Sen has started her own venture, TistaThinks and has ended the year with a campaign for CRY called 'Girl Interrupted', an initiative to champion secondary education for girls.

Sharing her thoughts with a teaser for her venture's launch, Sen wrote: "Umm another agency. Nada. Another name. Nada. If this last year has taught me anything it is that you are your own brand and the people who want to work with you are the people who value you. What you bring to the table. What you agree to disagree about. What you feel passionate about. And respect why you do what you do. So yeah. Launching soon."

Child Rights and You (CRY) has unveiled its initiative, Girl Interrupted, under the larger umbrella of its ongoing Poori Padhai Desh Ki Bhalai campaign. This campaign is a loud call to address one of India’s most pressing issues—an interruption in girls’ education, particularly at the secondary level.

The Girl Interrupted campaign shines a spotlight on the stark reality that millions of Indian girls face when societal norms, financial barriers, and gender biases disrupt their educational journey. These interruptions don't just curtail their potential but significantly hinder societal and national progress.

The campaign is a series of images that make you stop and question why they are incomplete. In a world of technology, this is going back to basics where The Girl Interrupted initiative redefines how we perceive disruptions in education by creatively and provocatively showcasing their ripple effect. From compelling visuals and thought-provoking videos to nationwide awareness activities, every element of this campaign drives home the critical importance of uninterrupted secondary education for India’s girls.

Conceptualized by TistaThinks the campaign will emphasize the importance of a woman’s contribution to society and how a nation can prosper when women prosper.

Sen said about the project, "This project is all heart. The issue that as a nation we are losing out because women are interrupted in their pursuit of education is both detrimental to society and a woman’s well-being. We wanted to shake apathy. Question why and more importantly becomes advocates for what is a basic right for the future of women and the country.”