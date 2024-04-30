Travis Scott turns 33: Setting 'La Flame' to the brand stage

It's American rapper-songwriter Travis Scott's birthday. The rapper has had phenomenal success in music and beyond. Scott has become a cultural icon, collaborating with some of the biggest brands on the planet. Let's delve into some of his most noteworthy brand deals and endorsements, showcasing his influence across various industries:

A Cactus Jack Takes Flight with Nike (2017 - Present): This collaboration needs no introduction. The ongoing partnership with Nike has produced a coveted line of Air Jordans and other sneakers, each release creating a frenzy among fans and sneakerheads. The designs not only sell out instantly but also fetch sky-high resale prices. "Travis Scott x Nike" goes beyond footwear, solidifying him as a major trendsetter in the fashion world.

PlayStation and La Flame (2018): In 2018, Travis partnered with Playstation to create a limited edition PS4 Pro bundle. This wasn't just a console; it was a complete experience, featuring a custom-designed PS4 Pro, a limited edition DualShock 4 controller, and exclusive Fortnite content. This collaboration perfectly aligned with Travis's gamer persona and his massive youth following.

Travis Scott and Fortnite (2018): Remember the astronomical event that took over Fortnite in 2018? Yep, that was Travis Scott. Millions of players logged in to witness a virtual concert within the game, featuring a giant, floating rendition of La Flame himself. This unprecedented event blurred the lines between gaming and live music, showcasing the rapper's ability to push creative boundaries.

McDonald's (2019): Step aside, Happy Meals! In 2019, Travis Scott brought us the limited edition "Travis Scott Burger" at McDonald's. This unexpected collaboration featured a quarter-pounder with cheese, bacon, and fries, alongside exclusive merch for fans. The campaign was a massive success, selling out quickly and solidifying Travis Scott's ability to generate excitement around anything he touches.