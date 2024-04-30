            

      Travis Scott turns 33: Setting 'La Flame' to the brand stage

      Let's delve into some of his most noteworthy brand deals and endorsements, showcasing his influence across various industries:

      By  Varun ShethApr 30, 2024 5:57 PM
      Travis Scott turns 33: Setting 'La Flame' to the brand stage
      The rapper has had phenomenal success in music and beyond. (image sourced via Forbes)

      It's American rapper-songwriter Travis Scott's birthday. The rapper has had phenomenal success in music and beyond. Scott has become a cultural icon, collaborating with some of the biggest brands on the planet. Let's delve into some of his most noteworthy brand deals and endorsements, showcasing his influence across various industries:

      A Cactus Jack Takes Flight with Nike (2017 - Present): This collaboration needs no introduction. The ongoing partnership with Nike has produced a coveted line of Air Jordans and other sneakers, each release creating a frenzy among fans and sneakerheads. The designs not only sell out instantly but also fetch sky-high resale prices. "Travis Scott x Nike" goes beyond footwear, solidifying him as a major trendsetter in the fashion world.

      images.storyboard18.com

      PlayStation and La Flame (2018): In 2018, Travis partnered with Playstation to create a limited edition PS4 Pro bundle. This wasn't just a console; it was a complete experience, featuring a custom-designed PS4 Pro, a limited edition DualShock 4 controller, and exclusive Fortnite content. This collaboration perfectly aligned with Travis's gamer persona and his massive youth following.

      Travis Scott and Fortnite (2018): Remember the astronomical event that took over Fortnite in 2018? Yep, that was Travis Scott. Millions of players logged in to witness a virtual concert within the game, featuring a giant, floating rendition of La Flame himself. This unprecedented event blurred the lines between gaming and live music, showcasing the rapper's ability to push creative boundaries.

      images.storyboard18.com

      McDonald's (2019): Step aside, Happy Meals! In 2019, Travis Scott brought us the limited edition "Travis Scott Burger" at McDonald's. This unexpected collaboration featured a quarter-pounder with cheese, bacon, and fries, alongside exclusive merch for fans. The campaign was a massive success, selling out quickly and solidifying Travis Scott's ability to generate excitement around anything he touches.

      images.storyboard18.com

      Scott and Dior (2020 - Present): Travis Scott's foray into the world of high fashion came with his partnership with Dior. He has walked the runway for the brand and even designed a limited edition capsule collection. This collaboration brought together the worlds of streetwear and luxury fashion, showcasing Travis's ability to bridge different aesthetics.

      images.storyboard18.com


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 30, 2024 5:39 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Kotak Mahindra Bank's joint MD KVS Manian resigns

      Kotak Mahindra Bank's joint MD KVS Manian resigns

      Brand Makers

      Rohit Sharma turns 37: A look at the Hitman's greatest brand hits

      Rohit Sharma turns 37: A look at the Hitman's greatest brand hits

      Brand Makers

      Infinity Advertising Services appoints Satyendra Mallik as CEO

      Infinity Advertising Services appoints Satyendra Mallik as CEO

      Brand Makers

      The Good Glamm Group elevates Ankita Bharadwaj as director - brand and marketing

      The Good Glamm Group elevates Ankita Bharadwaj as director - brand and marketing

      Brand Makers

      Cleartrip's Aditya Agarwal steps down as CFO; Akshat Mishra to take over as head of business finance

      Cleartrip's Aditya Agarwal steps down as CFO; Akshat Mishra to take over as head of business finance

      Brand Makers

      Leo Burnett India appoints Anirban Roy as chief strategy officer

      Leo Burnett India appoints Anirban Roy as chief strategy officer

      Brand Makers

      IPL 2024: Pan Masala brands spend Rs350 cr, grab 10 percent advertising volume with ‘mouth freshener’ ads

      IPL 2024: Pan Masala brands spend Rs350 cr, grab 10 percent advertising volume with ‘mouth freshener’ ads