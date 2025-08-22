            
Google’s Gemini AI to cost U.S. agencies less than 50 cents a year

Google’s offering supports the next phase of the GSA’s OneGov strategy and aligns with President Trump’s AI Action Plan.

By  Storyboard18Aug 22, 2025 12:03 PM
On August 21, Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed the launch of “Gemini for Government.” This new initiative, in partnership with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), will provide federal agencies with access to Google's AI tools — including NotebookLM and Veo — as part of the company’s efforts to support public sector innovation. (Image Source: Unsplash)

Multinational tech giant Google has joined OpenAI and Anthropic in offering its artificial intelligence (AI) products and services to U.S. federal agencies at minimal or no cost.

On August 21, Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed the launch of “Gemini for Government.” This new initiative, in partnership with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), will provide federal agencies with access to Google's AI tools — including NotebookLM and Veo — as part of the company’s efforts to support public sector innovation.

Priced at less than $0.50 per government agency for an entire year, Google’s offering supports the next phase of the GSA’s OneGov strategy and aligns with President Trump’s AI Action Plan.

Earlier this month, OpenAI announced it would provide its AI products and services to U.S. government agencies at no cost. Prior to that, Anthropic’s Claude was listed on the GSA schedule, making its tools accessible to U.S. federal departments.


First Published on Aug 22, 2025 12:03 PM

