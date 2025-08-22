Instagram's new feature to let creators link multiple reels in a series

ADVERTISEMENT
Instagram is stepping up its game for creators with the launch of a new feature that allows reels to be linked together in a series, TechCrunch reported.
The Meta-owned social platform said the update aims to make it easier for viewers to follow stories and related content without endlessly scrolling.
The new tool will be especially useful for creators who often post sequenced content, such as multi-part stories, tutorials, or updates.
Instead of asking followers to "check back for part 2," creators can now organize their reels into a connected series. A new navigation button, placed at the bottom left of the reel, will take users directly to the next linked video, the report added.
The feature also supports themed collections - for example, a creator sharing a set of seasonal recipes, fitness, tips, or travel diaries can now group them all in one continuous flow. Reels can be linked while adding captions or via the overflow menu in previously uploaded content.
Instagram noted that the functionality was one of the most requested by creators and that it supports richer storytelling, improves discovery, and keeps audiences engaged longer, potentially driving higher watch times and turning casual viewers into loyal followers.
Though not a major overhaul, the "Reels series" feature is a welcome update that brings Instagram closer to rival TikTok, where similar storytelling options already exist.