Unilever’s Anshul Asawa to be new CEO of DMart-parent Avenue Supermarts

Neville Noronha, who led Avenue Supermarts for more than two decades, will be stepping down from his position as his term in the company will be ending on January 2026. With the departure of Noronha, Anshul Asawa, general manager, Greater Asia, Home care | head of country, Unilever, Thailand will succeed him as the MD and CEO on February 1, 2026.

Asawa has been appointed by the company's board of directors as the CEO designate, which will be effective from March 15, 2025.

Asawa began his career at Unilever in 1995 and held senior leadership roles of sales and marketing in the foods and refreshment business across multiple geographies in India He was also the marketing lead for popular tea brands in India.

Then, he was the implementation director for Western Europe, and was elevated to general manager - east branch and rural channels.

As the former vice president - marketing operations of Unilever South Asia, Noronha supported the EVP South Asia to drive portfolio choices and manage performance of the cluster. He created organisational capability programs: "Winning in Beauty" and "Winning in Foods".

As he also held the positions of regional category VP, South Asia, and global VP - radiant brand; and vice president - marketing, home care, Unilever Europe, as the former global vice president - digital, e-commerce, customer development, general manager, HC Professional, Asawa led led the channel transformation and customer agenda for home care globally driving accelerated growth in new channels through new portfolio and route to market.

He was the global lead for fast growing e-commerce business for home care building a purposeful portfolio and driving content and demand in the online world. He led the Unilever Professionals business globally.

Noronha, who had joined DMart in January 2004 as head - operations from Hindustan Unilever as sales and modern trade officer, directed the company from its early years to its current position as one of the largest supermarket chains of the country, highlighted a media report.