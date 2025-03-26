Vedanta Aluminium appoints Rajiv Kumar as CEO to lead growth and innovation

ADVERTISEMENT
Vedanta Ltd, the Mumbai-listed mining and metals conglomerate, has appointed Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its aluminium business for a three-year term, effective 26 March 2025. The company announced the decision in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
The board of directors approved Kumar’s appointment following the Nomination and Remuneration Committee’s recommendation. He has also been designated as Senior Management Personnel (SMP) at Vedanta.
A Seasoned Industry Leader Kumar brings over 30 years of experience in the steel and mining industries, having previously held leadership roles at Tata Steel. He holds a General Management Degree from INSEAD, France, and a Metallurgical Engineering degree from BIT Sindri.
In his new role, Kumar will oversee the strategy and growth of Vedanta’s aluminium division. His focus will include driving the company’s demerger strategy to maximise value, developing strategic partnerships to accelerate business delivery, enhancing marketing and ESG initiatives to strengthen Vedanta’s position in sustainable aluminium production, implementing advanced technologies and digital transformation to boost efficiency and innovation.
Vedanta Aluminium is one of the world’s largest aluminium producers, and Kumar’s leadership is expected to play a key role in unlocking long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.
His appointment is part of Vedanta’s broader strategy to strengthen its leadership team and reinforce its position as a global aluminium powerhouse.