Vibhor Mehrotra moves on from Publicis Groupe’s Zenith

Vibhor Mehrotra, chief digital officer of Publicis Groupe’s Zenith, has stepped down from his position. During his tenure, he drove result oriented marketing efforts across the consumer journey for the agency's clients.
He announced his exit on LinkedIn. In his post he wrote, “I have decided to move on and give myself a chance to keep my learning hat ON and learn beyond what has become my core over last many years and I’m looking forward to kickstart this new journey soon where I share/implement my learnings and at the same time, learn new areas to grow well beyond my strengths !!”
Mehrotra began his career at Aditya Telelink and has been a part of companies like Interactive Media & Communication Solutions, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Tata AIG, and Performix.Resultrix.