VML elevates Manas Lahiri as executive growth partner, India

Previously, he was the executive client officer at VML.

By  Storyboard18Mar 9, 2024 9:27 PM
Manas Lahiri began his career at Reliance Industries as sales associate, and went on to work across Samsung Mobile, Motorola, Contract India, McCann, Ogilvy & Mather, Creativeland Asia, Havas and Famous Innovations.

Manas Lahiri, who led VML as executive client officer, has been elevated to the position of executive growth partner. His skills ranged from team management, business analysis, analytical skills, business planning, business development, advertising, team leadership, financial analysis, budgeting, digital marketing, brand management, marketing strategy and business strategy.

At Samsung Mobile, as brand manager - mobile devices, he was part of the corporate marketing team, his responsibility was to ensure smooth project management in terms of product or campaign launches, budgeting, and coordination with both media and creative agencies. He was part of the team that launched over 50 products within a span of four years ranging from multimedia, android and windows platforms to Tabs.


