Ogilvy appoints Srijan Shukla as executive creative director

Srijan Shukla, who led Publicis Worldwide India as executive creative director - head of creative, has joined Ogilvy as the ECD.
Shukla began his career at DDB Mudra Group as the group head and went on to work across Leo Burnett, Culture Machine Media, Tilt Brand Solutions and Havas Group.
In April, Pratheeb Ravi, who led Publicis Worldwide as head of creative services, has joined Ogilvy as executive creative director.
Ravi started his career as Interface Communications and went on to work across Triton Communications, Contract Advertising, and Lowe MENA.
On April 17, Talha B Mohsin, who led Ogilvy as an executive creative director, has bid farewell to the advertising industry. He has joined Better Late Than Never (BLTN) Films LLP as partner and director.