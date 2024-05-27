            

      Ogilvy appoints Srijan Shukla as executive creative director

      Previously, Srijan Shukla was Publicis Worldwide India's executive creative director - head of creative.

      By  Storyboard18May 27, 2024 1:20 PM
      Ogilvy appoints Srijan Shukla as executive creative director
      Srijan Shukla began his career at DDB Mudra Group as the group head and went on to work across Leo Burnett, Culture Machine Media, Tilt Brand Solutions and Havas Group.

      Srijan Shukla, who led Publicis Worldwide India as executive creative director - head of creative, has joined Ogilvy as the ECD.

      Shukla began his career at DDB Mudra Group as the group head and went on to work across Leo Burnett, Culture Machine Media, Tilt Brand Solutions and Havas Group.

      In April, Pratheeb Ravi, who led Publicis Worldwide as head of creative services, has joined Ogilvy as executive creative director.

      Ravi started his career as Interface Communications and went on to work across Triton Communications, Contract Advertising, and Lowe MENA.

      On April 17, Talha B Mohsin, who led Ogilvy as an executive creative director, has bid farewell to the advertising industry. He has joined Better Late Than Never (BLTN) Films LLP as partner and director.


      Tags
      First Published on May 27, 2024 1:20 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Disney Star’s Gaurav Banerjee to be Sony's new India CEO: Reports

      Disney Star’s Gaurav Banerjee to be Sony's new India CEO: Reports

      Brand Makers

      TRAI Secretary V. Raghunandan to retire by May-end

      TRAI Secretary V. Raghunandan to retire by May-end

      Brand Makers

      Schbang appoints Dhwani Shah as head of media

      Schbang appoints Dhwani Shah as head of media

      Brand Makers

      Unilever's Ashish Rai joins JSW Paints as chief business officer, decorative paints

      Unilever's Ashish Rai joins JSW Paints as chief business officer, decorative paints

      Brand Makers

      VML's President Saurabh Saksena steps down

      VML's President Saurabh Saksena steps down

      Brand Makers

      Fabricio Bloisi appointed CEO, Prosus and Naspers

      Fabricio Bloisi appointed CEO, Prosus and Naspers

      Brand Makers

      Sebamed elevates Philip Kuncheria to senior vice president and country head

      Sebamed elevates Philip Kuncheria to senior vice president and country head