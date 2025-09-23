What is Zoho? The Indian platform IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw now uses

ADVERTISEMENT
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that he is switching to Zoho, India’s homegrown productivity suite, in place of Microsoft Office and Google’s Workspace. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the minister said he would now use Zoho’s applications for documents, spreadsheets and presentations, urging others to follow suit in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for “Swadeshi” adoption.
“I am moving to Zoho — our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets & presentations. I urge all to join PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s call for Swadeshi by adopting indigenous products & services,” Vaishnaw wrote.
I am moving to Zoho — our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets & presentations. ????????— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 22, 2025
I urge all to join PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s call for Swadeshi by adopting indigenous products & services. pic.twitter.com/k3nu7bkB1S
The move underscores the government’s recent push for technological self-reliance, emphasising the development and adoption of Indian-made software, applications and hardware.
What is Zoho?
Zoho Corporation, founded in 1996 by Sridhar Vembu and Tony Thomas, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company headquartered in Chennai. Though incorporated in the United States, the company has retained a strong “Made in India” ethos and operates much of its business from rural Tamil Nadu. Today, Zoho has more than 100 million users across 150 countries, serving clients that range from startups to Fortune 500 companies.
The platform offers over 55 cloud-based applications spanning email, accounting, HR, project management, customer relationship management (CRM) and more. Its productivity suite—Zoho Workplace and Zoho Office Suite—competes directly with Microsoft Office 365 and Google Workspace.
Among its most widely used tools are Zoho Writer, Zoho Sheet, Zoho Show, Zoho Notebook, Zoho WorkDrive, Zoho Mail, Zoho Meeting and Zoho Calendar.
Why Zoho?
Zoho differentiates itself by prioritising privacy. Unlike its American rivals, the company does not depend on advertising revenues and hosts user data across multiple regions to comply with regulatory requirements. Its subscriptions are typically priced lower than those of Microsoft and Google, making it especially popular among small and medium-sized businesses in India.
By opting for Zoho, Vaishnaw has amplified the conversation around indigenous technology and the potential of Indian-built platforms to compete globally.