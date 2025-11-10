WPP’s Ecommerce SVP Kalyan Undinty resigns

ADVERTISEMENT
In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, Kalyan Undinty, Senior Vice President of E-commerce at WPP, announced his departure from the company, marking the end of what he described as an “incredible journey.”
Reflecting on his time at WPP, Undinty wrote, “I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt thanks to all the inspiring leaders, mentors, and colleagues who made this chapter so special. Your guidance, collaboration, and constant encouragement have shaped not just my professional growth but also the person I’ve become.”
He also acknowledged his team and clients, adding that it had been a privilege to “learn, create, and laugh” alongside them. “Here’s to all the memories, lessons, and friendships that will stay with me as I move on to my next adventure,” he said in his post.
Undinty concluded by tagging a long list of colleagues, mentors, and collaborators across the WPP network, expressing his gratitude to each of them as he embarks on a new professional chapter.
As per his LinkedIn bio, Undinty has 17+ years of diverse experience in sales, e-commerce, brand management, business development, and supply chain. Before WPP, he was part of Reckitt for 8 long years and exited the company as Global e-commerce director. He has also been part of ITC Limited as Sales Manager for 6 years.