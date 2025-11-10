NCLT clears merger of Suzuki Motor Gujarat with Maruti

ADVERTISEMENT
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of Suzuki Motor Gujarat with its parent entity, Maruti Suzuki India.
According to a PTI report, the NCLT sanctioned the joint petition filed by Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India, setting April 1, 2025, as the proposed effective date for the amalgamation.
The tribunal noted that there were no impediments to granting approval, stating that the merger is in the interest of both companies, their shareholders, creditors, and employees. It further highlighted that regulatory bodies including SEBI, RBI and stock exchanges had raised no objections.
The 59-page order stated that Suzuki Motor Gujarat — the transferor company — would stand dissolved without undergoing a winding-up process once a certified copy of the order is filed with the Registrar of Companies.
As per the joint petition, all employees of Suzuki Motor Gujarat on its payroll immediately before the effective date will transition to Maruti Suzuki India.
Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, holds 58.28% of the paid-up share capital of Maruti Suzuki India as of March 31, 2025.