CXO Moves: Exec movements across Britannia, Panasonic, OpenAI, and more

Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

By  Storyboard18Nov 10, 2025 8:11 AM
Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (Representational image via Unsplash)

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Manish Sharma

Previous: President & CEO, Panasonic India

Present: Chairman, South Asia, Panasonic Life Solutions

Manish Sharma has stepped down from his position. During the transition period, as per a Moneycontrol report, Sharma will continue to support the organisation. While Tadashi Chiba, MD and CEO, Panasonic Life Solutions, will continue to manage India business. He has worked across LG Electronics, Samsung India, and Haier Appliances.

Rakshit Hargave

Previous: Chief executive officer, Birla Opus

Present: CEO & Executive Director, Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries has appointed Rakshit Hargave as CEO and executive director. He has worked across Tata Motors, Nestle, ABN AMRO Bank, Domino’s, Hindustan Unilever, Lakme Lever, and Beierdorf.

Aditya Swamy

Previous: Regional director, India, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Google Play

Present: Managing director, Google Play

Google Play has elevated Aditya Swamy to managing director. He has worked across The Coca-Cola Company, Viacom18 and Flipkart/

Pragya Misra

Previous: Lead - Public Policy & Partnerships, India, OpenAI

Present: Head of strategy & global affairs, India, OpenAI

OpenAI has elevated Pragya Misra to a new role. She has worked across EY, Royal Danish Embassy, WhatsApp and Truecaller.

Chandan Rungta

Previous: CEO - Meat, Zepto

Chandan Rungta has stepped down from his position. Rungta has worked across TVS Motor Company, Rungta Glasstech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Accenture Strategy, Zomato, Armortuff Glass, Mindhouse and Spinny.

Sandeep Walunj

Previous: CMO & Executive Director, Motilal Oswal Group

Sandeep Walunj has stepped down from his position. He has worked across Wipro Consumer Care, Royal Friesland Foods, Reckitt Benckiser, Heineken, Future Value Retail, Magma Fincorp and Nippon India Mutual Fund.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


First Published on Nov 10, 2025 8:02 AM

