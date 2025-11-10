CXO Moves: Exec movements across Britannia, Panasonic, OpenAI, and more

ADVERTISEMENT
Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Manish Sharma
Previous: President & CEO, Panasonic India
Present: Chairman, South Asia, Panasonic Life Solutions
Manish Sharma has stepped down from his position. During the transition period, as per a Moneycontrol report, Sharma will continue to support the organisation. While Tadashi Chiba, MD and CEO, Panasonic Life Solutions, will continue to manage India business. He has worked across LG Electronics, Samsung India, and Haier Appliances.
Rakshit Hargave
Previous: Chief executive officer, Birla Opus
Present: CEO & Executive Director, Britannia Industries
Britannia Industries has appointed Rakshit Hargave as CEO and executive director. He has worked across Tata Motors, Nestle, ABN AMRO Bank, Domino’s, Hindustan Unilever, Lakme Lever, and Beierdorf.
Aditya Swamy
Previous: Regional director, India, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Google Play
Present: Managing director, Google Play
Google Play has elevated Aditya Swamy to managing director. He has worked across The Coca-Cola Company, Viacom18 and Flipkart/
Pragya Misra
Previous: Lead - Public Policy & Partnerships, India, OpenAI
Present: Head of strategy & global affairs, India, OpenAI
OpenAI has elevated Pragya Misra to a new role. She has worked across EY, Royal Danish Embassy, WhatsApp and Truecaller.
Chandan Rungta
Previous: CEO - Meat, Zepto
Chandan Rungta has stepped down from his position. Rungta has worked across TVS Motor Company, Rungta Glasstech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Accenture Strategy, Zomato, Armortuff Glass, Mindhouse and Spinny.
Sandeep Walunj
Previous: CMO & Executive Director, Motilal Oswal Group
Sandeep Walunj has stepped down from his position. He has worked across Wipro Consumer Care, Royal Friesland Foods, Reckitt Benckiser, Heineken, Future Value Retail, Magma Fincorp and Nippon India Mutual Fund.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy