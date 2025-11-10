Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal calls IPO ‘Day Zero’ as company prepares for stock market debut

ADVERTISEMENT
Lenskart is set to make its stock market debut on 10 November, with Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal describing the milestone as a fresh beginning rather than a culmination. In a reflective note shared on LinkedIn, Bansal called the moment “Day Zero”, signalling that the company views its ₹7,300-crore initial public offering (IPO) as the start of a new chapter rather than the end of a journey.
“The bell will ring. We’ll take a deep breath, smile and get back to work. Because for us, every customer, every day, every smile of clarity is Day Zero,” Bansal wrote, underlining the company’s customer-first philosophy. Expressing gratitude to his team, Bansal lauded Lenskart’s engineers and designers, remarking that a company is “nothing without its people”. He also acknowledged his co-founders — Amit Choudhary, Neha Bansal, Sumeet Kapahi and Ramneek Khurana — while noting, “Profit is oxygen but purpose is breath.”
Reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey, Bansal referenced Flipkart’s sale to Walmart, describing it as a “bittersweet memory” and a reminder of “parting with dreams early.” He emphasised that Lenskart was born out of a belief that India can build global institutions, not just startups.
The eyewear retailer’s IPO, which values the company at over ₹70,000 crore, has drawn considerable public attention and online commentary. Addressing this scrutiny in an interview with The Economic Times on 31 October, Bansal said his time on Shark Tank India had prepared him for public criticism.
Ahead of the listing, Lenskart raised ₹3,268.3 crore from 147 anchor investors, allocating 8.13 crore equity shares at ₹402 per share, the upper end of the price band, to a mix of domestic and global investors. As the company gears up for its market debut, Bansal’s message sets the tone for what he envisions as a renewed phase of growth and purpose — one defined not by valuation milestones, but by the clarity it continues to deliver to millions of customers.