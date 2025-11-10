Balaji Telefilms enters astrology space with launch of AstroVani app

ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment firm Balaji Telefilms Ltd on Monday announced its foray into the astrology category with the launch of AstroVani, a premium astrology app.
According to an exchange filing, AstroVani will be available on the Google Play Store, offering users daily horoscopes, life guidance, and one-on-one consultations with verified astrologers, numerologists and palmists.
“Whether it’s questions about career, relationships, health or family, AstroVani by Balaji connects users to trusted experts who help bring clarity and confidence to everyday life,” the company said in the filing. The app will be ad-free, ensuring user privacy.
Speaking on the launch, Ektaa R Kapoor, Founder and Joint MD, Balaji Telefilms Ltd, said,
“I have always believed in the power of astrology as it has been a guiding force in my life… AstroVani by Balaji is something I’ve envisioned for a long time; it’s a heartfelt initiative created to help people across India connect with the best astrologers to find guidance that fits seamlessly into their daily lives.”
Sanjay Dwivedi, Group CEO and Group CFO, Balaji Telefilms Ltd, said the launch marks the company’s continued digital transformation journey by entering a high-engagement category that blends India’s cultural depth with technology.
“This launch reinforces our commitment to building scalable digital products that extend Balaji’s legacy beyond entertainment into everyday relevance for consumers.”
Dhaval Sheth, Chief Strategy Officer, added that AstroVani aims to bring credibility and ease to one of India’s “most trusted cultural pillars” through a tech-driven experience, with thoughtful design and expert onboarding to ensure trust and relevance.
India’s astrology app market is growing rapidly—valued at $163 million in 2024, it is projected to reach $1.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 49.19%. With rising interest in the category, several companies have entered the space, backed by increasing VC participation. Public data shows funding has surged from $88,000 in 2015 to $50 million in 2024.
Platforms such as Astrotalk and AstroSage have each crossed 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store.