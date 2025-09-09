Vadilal Industries appoints Himanshu Kanwar as CEO for five years

Ice cream manufacturer Vadilal Industries on Tuesday announced the appointment of Himanshu Kanwar as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, effective September 29, 2025. His tenure will be for a period of five years.

Kanwar will be the first non-family chief executive of Vadilal Industries, marking a significant shift just months after the resolution of the ice-cream maker’s long-standing family feud.

In March, the company completed a major restructuring exercise under which three promoter-held entities--Vadilal International Private Limited (VIPL), Vadilal Finance Company Private Limited (VFCPL), and Veronica Constructions Private Limited (VCPL)--were merged into Vadilal Industries.

As part of the settlement, the company also announced leadership changes, with Rajesh R Gandhi and Devanshu L Gandhi stepping down as managing directors once litigations were resolved.

A key element of the agreement was securing the rights to the “Vadilal” brand within the company.

“Based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board has appointed Himanshu Kanwar as the Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company, effective 29 September 2025,” the frozen dessert maker said in a regulatory filing.

About Himanshu Kanwar

Kanwar is a seasoned consumer business leader with over two decades of experience across FMCG majors and high-growth consumer startups. He brings a combination of classical brand-building expertise and digital-first business acumen, the company noted.

Currently, Kanwar is General Manager, Growth & Marketing Practice at XTO10X, where he mentors fast-scaling consumer businesses across beauty, food, fintech and OTT sectors. His work focuses on helping founders sharpen growth strategies, expand digital channels, and strengthen organizational capabilities.

Previously, at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Kanwar held multiple senior leadership roles across foods, beverages, personal care and ice creams. As Business Head – Ice Creams, he drove strong growth through acquisitions, disruptive innovations and margin expansion. Later, as Global Brand Director for HUL’s South Asia Haircare portfolio, he led brand strategy, innovation pipelines, and repositioning for several marquee brands.

Earlier in his career, he managed some of India’s most trusted names in detergents and beverages, while also building commercial expertise through frontline sales leadership roles.

Kanwar is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C), with a specialization in Marketing, and holds a degree in Computer Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering.

“With his proven track record of building iconic brands and shaping new-age consumer ventures, Kanwar is widely recognized as a leader who can seamlessly bridge the worlds of established FMCG and emerging digital-first businesses,” Vadilal Industries said in its BSE filing.

Vadilal Industries shares rose 2.29% to Rs 5,255.95, gaining Rs 117.85 on Tuesday at 12:12 pm after the announcement of the new CEO.

Vadilal Industries FY25 Performance

Vadilal Industries reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,011.33 crore in FY25, up 10.82% from Rs 912.57 crore in FY24. The company’s total income rose to Rs 1,028.59 crore during the year, while total expenses stood at Rs 875.60 crore.