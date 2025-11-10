Nykaa Q2 net profit jumps 154% to Rs 33 crore on strong beauty, fashion growth

ADVERTISEMENT
Online shopping platform Nykaa reported a 154% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY26, posting Rs 33 crore compared to Rs 13 crore in the same quarter last year.
In a statement, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Nykaa’s parent company, said its Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) rose 30% YoY to Rs 4,744 crore, while revenue from operations grew 25% YoY to Rs 2,346 crore, supported by sustained growth in its Beauty business and a revival in Fashion.
EBITDA increased 53% YoY, with margins improving to 6.8% in Q2 FY26 from 5.5% in Q2 FY25.
Nykaa’s Beauty vertical recorded 28% YoY GMV growth to Rs 3,551 crore, driven by continued momentum across e-commerce, offline retail and owned brands under the House of Nykaa. The cumulative Beauty customer base reached 40 million, a 31% YoY increase.
The company expanded its beauty retail footprint to 265 stores across 90 cities, adding 19 new stores during the quarter.
House of Nykaa (Beauty & Fashion) achieved an annualised GMV run rate of Rs 2,900 crore, marking 54% YoY growth. In Q2 FY26, the portfolio delivered GMV of over Rs 720 crore, catering to more than 16 million customers to date across 12 in-house brands.
Dot & Key posted an annualised GMV run rate of Rs 1,500 crore+ in Q2 FY26, registering 110%+ YoY growth and maintaining high-teens EBITDA margin.
Kay Beauty, co-founded with Katrina Kaif, recorded an annualised GMV run rate of Rs 350 crore+ during the quarter.
Nykaa Fashion reported 37% YoY GMV growth to Rs 1,180 crore in Q2 FY26, with EBITDA margin improving from -9.0% in Q2 FY25 to -3.5% in Q2 FY26.