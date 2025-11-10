FSSAI clarifies: Honey exceeding HMF limit to be classified as ‘substandard,’ not ‘unsafe’

ADVERTISEMENT
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued an advisory clarifying that honey samples exceeding the permissible limit of Hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF) should be classified as “substandard” rather than “unsafe.”
As per Clause 2.8.3(1) of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, the maximum permissible limit for HMF in honey is set at 80 mg/kg. However, inconsistencies were observed in how analysts categorized non-compliant samples, some labeling them “substandard,” others “unsafe.”
The clarification follows the findings of FSSAI’s Scientific Panel, which, in its 29th meeting held on December 18, 2024, noted that there is currently insufficient research or literature to establish any direct safety implications of consuming honey with HMF levels above the prescribed limit.
Until further evidence emerges, FSSAI has decided to treat HMF as a quality parameter rather than a safety determinant. Accordingly, honey samples found exceeding the limit will now be categorized solely as “substandard.” The advisory, issued with the approval of the competent authority, was signed by Dr. Srinivasan G.V., Joint Director (Quality Assurance), FSSAI.