VML's Global President Mel Edwards announces retirement

ADVERTISEMENT
Mel Edwards, who served as VML’s global president, has announced her retirement after nearly three decades in the advertising industry.
In her note, she wrote, "Well, it’s official… I’m retiring. I’ve decided to hang up my VML hat. This isn’t one of those dramatic 'I’m off tomorrow!' posts. I’ll still be around for a few months, so plenty of time for goodbyes."
She added, "Between now and then, I’ll be handing over to my amazing friend and VML partner in crime, Jon Cook. I feel proud to have been part of this industry and to have worked with such amazing people. I leave an industry but take with me friends for life."
Read More: VML India introduces new leadership team
Edwards began her career as an account director at TBWA GGT, later worked at LIDA, and served as CEO of Wunderman UK before becoming global CEO of Wunderman Thompson.
VML has served clients including AstraZeneca, Colgate-Palmolive, Dell, Ford, Intel, Microsoft, Mondelēz, SC Johnson, Sherwin-Williams, The Coca-Cola Company, and Wendy’s.