YouTube TV offers $20 credit to subscribers after Disney channel blackout

YouTube TV is issuing a $20 credit to subscribers affected by the ongoing blackout of Disney-owned channels, including ESPN and ABC, following more than a week of disruption.
The credit, which will be applied to customers’ next billing cycle, was first reported by Variety and later confirmed by a YouTube spokesperson to TechCrunch. The company said the credits are being rolled out now, with affected subscribers receiving email instructions on how to claim them.
Disney’s suite of channels was removed from YouTube TV on 31 October after negotiations between the two companies failed. YouTube stated that if a new agreement is reached, the channels would be restored within hours.
The dispute, as with many carriage disagreements between media companies and streaming platforms, centres on pricing. YouTube has accused Disney of seeking an unjustified price hike, while Disney maintains that YouTube is refusing to pay fair market rates for its content.
This is not the first time YouTube TV subscribers have faced such an issue. During a similar breakdown in 2022, the platform briefly lost access to Disney programming and offered users a $15 credit as compensation.
The latest standoff highlights the growing tension between traditional media conglomerates and streaming services as they renegotiate terms in an increasingly competitive digital TV landscape.