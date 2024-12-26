            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • yes-bank-appoints-naveen-chaluvadi-as-chief-digital-officer-51687

YES Bank appoints Naveen Chaluvadi as Chief Digital Officer

As the Chief Digital Officer, Chaluvadi will continue to lead the bank's digital transformation efforts, focusing on developing cutting-edge payment and collection solutions.

By  Storyboard18Dec 26, 2024 3:12 PM
YES Bank appoints Naveen Chaluvadi as Chief Digital Officer
Chaluvadi joined the bank in August 2013

YES Bank has announced the elevation of Naveen Chaluvadi to the position of Chief Digital Officer (CDO), effective immediately. Chaluvadi, who joined the bank in August 2013, brings over 16 years of extensive experience in digital banking and fintech innovation to his new role.

As the Chief Digital Officer, Chaluvadi will continue to lead the bank's digital transformation efforts, focusing on developing cutting-edge payment and collection solutions. His role will involve working closely with the fintech ecosystem, leveraging advancements in technologies such as cobranded wallets, UPI, and collaborations with leading organizations like NPCI, Visa, and Mastercard. These initiatives are expected to further cement YES Bank’s position as a fintech-friendly institution, enhancing its digital interfaces and improving the customer experience.

Chaluvadi holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. During his tenure at YES Bank, he has been instrumental in driving digital banking initiatives that have helped the bank evolve and expand its digital offerings.

Under Chaluvadi’s leadership, YES Bank has strengthened its digital capabilities, offering innovative solutions to its customers and contributing to the ongoing transformation of India’s digital banking landscape.


Tags
First Published on Dec 26, 2024 3:12 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Godfrey Phillips India appoints Siddharth Chawla as new COO

Godfrey Phillips India appoints Siddharth Chawla as new COO

Brand Makers

IKEA secures interim relief in trademark infringement suit against IKEY

IKEA secures interim relief in trademark infringement suit against IKEY

Brand Makers

24Seven takes Godfrey Phillips to court over trademark dispute

24Seven takes Godfrey Phillips to court over trademark dispute

Brand Makers

2025 - The Year Of...: Strategic pricing, agility, and cost optimization, says Castrol MD Kedar Lele

2025 - The Year Of...: Strategic pricing, agility, and cost optimization, says Castrol MD Kedar Lele

Brand Makers

Creative upheaval? Impact of generative AI on creatives in adland

Creative upheaval? Impact of generative AI on creatives in adland

Brand Makers

Muthoot Pappachan Group's fourth-gen leaders join the board

Muthoot Pappachan Group's fourth-gen leaders join the board

Brand Makers

Zee5's Manish Kalra quits; Kalra's mandate was recently expanded

Zee5's Manish Kalra quits; Kalra's mandate was recently expanded