YES Bank appoints Naveen Chaluvadi as Chief Digital Officer

YES Bank has announced the elevation of Naveen Chaluvadi to the position of Chief Digital Officer (CDO), effective immediately. Chaluvadi, who joined the bank in August 2013, brings over 16 years of extensive experience in digital banking and fintech innovation to his new role.
As the Chief Digital Officer, Chaluvadi will continue to lead the bank's digital transformation efforts, focusing on developing cutting-edge payment and collection solutions. His role will involve working closely with the fintech ecosystem, leveraging advancements in technologies such as cobranded wallets, UPI, and collaborations with leading organizations like NPCI, Visa, and Mastercard. These initiatives are expected to further cement YES Bank’s position as a fintech-friendly institution, enhancing its digital interfaces and improving the customer experience.
Chaluvadi holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. During his tenure at YES Bank, he has been instrumental in driving digital banking initiatives that have helped the bank evolve and expand its digital offerings.
Under Chaluvadi’s leadership, YES Bank has strengthened its digital capabilities, offering innovative solutions to its customers and contributing to the ongoing transformation of India’s digital banking landscape.