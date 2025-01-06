            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • zeels-ctpo-shiva-chinnasamy-takes-over-zee5-cbo-manish-kalras-responsibilities-52218

ZEEL's CTPO Shiva Chinnasamy takes over ZEE5 CBO Manish Kalra's responsibilities

In December 2024, Manish Kalra moved on from his role of Chief Business Officer for Global Markets at ZEE5.

By  Storyboard18Jan 6, 2025 9:35 AM
ZEEL's CTPO Shiva Chinnasamy takes over ZEE5 CBO Manish Kalra's responsibilities
Shiva Chinnasamy is experienced across across technology, data science & analytics to provide large scale, long-term solutions in close collaboration with stakeholders and business partners. His expertise spans across Ad tech, eCommerce, omni channel retail, B2C FinTech, B2B SaaS, platform engineering and mobile engineering.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) has tapped Shiva Chinnasamy, the company’s Chief Technology and Product Officer (CTPO), to assume the responsibilities previously held by Manish Kalra as Chief Business Officer of ZEE5, its digital streaming platform, according to industry sources. The move has raised questions about whether it is a temporary arrangement, as ZEE5 seeks to navigate the transition and fill the leadership void left by Kalra’s departure.

Kalra, who stepped down from his role overseeing global markets at ZEE5 in December, had recently seen his duties expanded to include the international business. His tenure at the company, which began in 2020, was marked by efforts to drive audience engagement, forge strategic partnerships, and accelerate the platform’s expansion outside of India, with an eye toward establishing ZEE5 as a formidable global player.

Chinnasamy, who joined ZEEL as CTPO in September 2024, has been a key figure in the company’s technological and product strategy, particularly in driving innovations at its Technology and Innovation Centre (TIC) in Bengaluru. His work focuses on leveraging data, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to elevate the user experience across ZEEL’s platforms, while supporting the company’s broader growth objectives.

A seasoned technology leader, Chinnasamy brings more than two decades of experience across technology, data science, and analytics. His career has included leadership roles in a variety of sectors, including ad tech, e-commerce, B2C fintech, and mobile engineering. Prior to ZEEL, Chinnasamy held positions with global companies such as Rippling, Google, Amazon, Tesco, and Verizon Labs.


Tags
First Published on Jan 6, 2025 8:27 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Page Industries appoints Karthik Yathindra as CEO

Page Industries appoints Karthik Yathindra as CEO

Brand Makers

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company India names Arvind Bhandari as MD

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company India names Arvind Bhandari as MD

Brand Makers

Adidas aims to inspire women in sports with grassroots programs and role model partnerships: Neelendra Singh

Adidas aims to inspire women in sports with grassroots programs and role model partnerships: Neelendra Singh

Brand Makers

Dunzo Co-founder Kabeer Biswas set to join Flipkart Minutes as head of operations

Dunzo Co-founder Kabeer Biswas set to join Flipkart Minutes as head of operations

Brand Makers

TikTok's North American ad sales head Sameer Singh steps down

TikTok's North American ad sales head Sameer Singh steps down

Brand Makers

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s COO and CTO Milind Nagnur resigns, cites personal reasons

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s COO and CTO Milind Nagnur resigns, cites personal reasons

Brand Makers

HUL likely to acquire skincare startup Minimalist in Rs 3,000 crore deal: Report

HUL likely to acquire skincare startup Minimalist in Rs 3,000 crore deal: Report