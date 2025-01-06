ZEEL's CTPO Shiva Chinnasamy takes over ZEE5 CBO Manish Kalra's responsibilities

ADVERTISEMENT
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) has tapped Shiva Chinnasamy, the company’s Chief Technology and Product Officer (CTPO), to assume the responsibilities previously held by Manish Kalra as Chief Business Officer of ZEE5, its digital streaming platform, according to industry sources. The move has raised questions about whether it is a temporary arrangement, as ZEE5 seeks to navigate the transition and fill the leadership void left by Kalra’s departure.
Kalra, who stepped down from his role overseeing global markets at ZEE5 in December, had recently seen his duties expanded to include the international business. His tenure at the company, which began in 2020, was marked by efforts to drive audience engagement, forge strategic partnerships, and accelerate the platform’s expansion outside of India, with an eye toward establishing ZEE5 as a formidable global player.
Chinnasamy, who joined ZEEL as CTPO in September 2024, has been a key figure in the company’s technological and product strategy, particularly in driving innovations at its Technology and Innovation Centre (TIC) in Bengaluru. His work focuses on leveraging data, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to elevate the user experience across ZEEL’s platforms, while supporting the company’s broader growth objectives.
A seasoned technology leader, Chinnasamy brings more than two decades of experience across technology, data science, and analytics. His career has included leadership roles in a variety of sectors, including ad tech, e-commerce, B2C fintech, and mobile engineering. Prior to ZEEL, Chinnasamy held positions with global companies such as Rippling, Google, Amazon, Tesco, and Verizon Labs.