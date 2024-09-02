Zee Entertainment appoints Shiva Chinnasamy as chief technology and product officer

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE), has announced the appointment of Shiva Chinnasamy as the Chief Technology & Product Officer with effect from 2nd September 2024. In this new role, he will be based at the Company’s Technology & Innovation Centre (TIC) in Bengaluru, and will report into Amit Goenka, President – Digital Business, International Linear Business, Enterprise Technology and Broadcast Operations & Engineering.

Chinnasamy will be responsible for the efforts being undertaken at the TIC across Data, Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML) to enhance the consumer experience across platforms.

Speaking on the appointment, Goenka said, “As the Company moves forward in line with its strategic objectives to drive robust growth, certain action-oriented steps are being implemented to enhance the capabilities of the businesses. Technology plays a crucial role in enhancing the overall customer journey across all our platforms, and our Technology and Innovation Centre is steadily working towards gaining a deeper understanding of our vast audience base in order to deliver successful business outcomes."

He added, "Chinnasamy's invaluable industry expertise and experience in scaling businesses with a deep understanding of technology will be instrumental in building the necessary capabilities for the Company in its next phase of growth. I look forward to working closely with Shiva and the team at TIC to complement the long-term growth trajectory of the Company.”

Commenting on his new role, Chinnasamy added, “I am honoured to join the journey of ZEE at a pivotal intersection between content and technology, as the Company aims to fortify its capabilities in the realm of content distribution and monetization. I am excited to get started and work with the teams to build innovative solutions for our businesses and unlock deeper consumer insights that help accelerate innovation driven growth opportunities for the Company.”

He is experienced across across technology, data science & analytics to provide large scale, long-term solutions in close collaboration with stakeholders and business partners. His expertise spans across Ad tech, eCommerce, omni channel retail, B2C FinTech, B2B SaaS, platform engineering and mobile engineering.

Previously he was associated with Rippling as the India Site Lead, responsible for building a high performance, data driven collaborative culture.

During his career, Chinnasamy has also been associated with global companies including Google, Tesco, Target, Amazon and Verizon Labs amongst others.