Zee5's Manish Kalra quits; Kalra's mandate was recently expanded

Manish Kalra has moved on from his current role of Chief Business Officer for Global Markets at ZEE5.
India's homegrown streaming platform had recently broadened Kalra's responsibilities to include overseeing the platform's business across global markets.
As per company sources, Kalra has resigned and a leader from within the firm has been put in charge.
Kalra, who joined Zee5 in 2020, was leading efforts to enhance audience engagement, foster key partnerships, and drive growth beyond India, aiming to position ZEE5 as a major player on the global stage.
Kalra has two-decade career in online business and marketing, including leadership roles with companies like Amazon, MakeMyTrip, and Dell.
He is an MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur, and has an engineering degree from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.