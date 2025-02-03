ZEEL’s Dheeraj Jaggi resigns; read the CHRO’s resignation letter to Punit Goenka

ADVERTISEMENT
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd’s chief human resources officer, Dheeraj Jaggi, has resigned due to personal reasons, the company stated in an exchange filing.
In an email note to ZEEL’s CEO Punit Goenka, Jaggi said, "From handling the HR agenda for the largest, diverse and complex businesses across ZEEL and leading the internal transformation, Culture and capabilities agenda, my journey at ZEEL has been one of my career best. The opportunity to reimagine and drive your vision forward through strategy and robust execution, has been an honour and a privilege."
Jaggi had replaced Animesh Kumar, former President - HR and transformation at ZEEL, as the CHRO in June 2024.
On January 22, the chief technology and product officer (CTPO) of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) Shiva Chinnaswamy quit the organisation as well. He had assumed the responsibilities previously held by Manish Kalra as chief business officer of ZEE5, its digital streaming platform.