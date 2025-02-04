Zomato CEO seeks business leaders embracing AI as their "second brain"

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced on X that he is on the lookout for business and product leaders who have already embraced artificial intelligence in their daily operations.

The tweet, which quickly went viral, laid out a straightforward criterion for prospective collaborators: a demonstrated use of AI as a "second brain."

"I am looking to work with business and product leaders who have already started using AI as their second brain. If you are the one, please write to me at d@zomato.com," he wrote, urging applicants to include the phrase "I have a second brain" in the subject line.

The post quickly went viral, sparking excitement and skepticism among social media users. While many praised the opportunity as a froward-thinking move, others dismissed it as a gimmick, with some even speculating whether this was a subtle hint at Zomato hiring its chief of staff.

On November 20, 2024, Goyal revealed that he was in search of a chief of staff. "I am looking for a chief of staff for myself,” Goyal stated.

However, he made it clear that this position comes with unique terms designed to challenge traditional employment models. For the first year, the selected candidate is expected to pay Rs 20 lakh, which will be donated in full to Feeding India.

Moreover, there will be no conventional salary in year one. Starting in the second year, the role promises a salary exceeding Rs 50 lakh, though the exact figures will only be disclosed at the start of that period.