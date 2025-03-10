Zomato to facilitate two-wheeler riding training for women in Mumbai

Food delivery aggregator Zomato, on Monday, announced the launch of "Women's riding centers" in Mumbai. The company said it will facilitate two-wheeler ride training for women.

The two-wheeler training centre belongs to the Mumbai-based civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Zomato said it will be collaborating with national and local organizations in facilitating training for women who can benefit from lessons on riding two-wheeler Electric Vehicles (EVs) arranged by the company.

Additionally, the initiative will train women in essential life skills like using smartphones e to navigate cities and strong communication abilities for all aspects of life.

Zomato will facilitate this training via physical centers in various cities, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad etc.

Zomato said the initiative is part of the company's livelihood program for women breaking gender barriers and empowering them.

Currently, over 5,000 women are involved in logistics roles across the Zomato and Blinkit ecosystems.

"Providing women with practical skills, such as riding two-wheelers, opens up a world of opportunities. The Women’s Riding Centre initiative by Zomato directly addresses the need for improved mobility and access to non-traditional livelihood options, which are essential for women's empowerment. We are proud to support this initiative that enables women to take control of their futures," Bhushan Gagrani, IAS, Municipal Commissioner at BMC said.

Separately, Zomato has announced that the shareholders have approved a special resolution to change the company's name to Eternal Ltd. The name change applies to the corporate entity, not the brand or the app.