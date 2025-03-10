            
Zomato is now Eternal: Shareholders approve name change of parent company

The change applies only to the corporate entity, and the brand name and app will continue to operate under the Zomato identity.

By  Storyboard18Mar 10, 2025 2:07 PM
In addition to the name change, Zomato’s corporate website will transition from zomato.com to eternal.com, and its stock ticker will be updated from ZOMATO to ETERNAL.

Food delivery giant Zomato is officially Eternal. The company announced that its shareholders have approved a special resolution to change its name to Eternal Ltd., alongside amendments to its Memorandum of Assocation (MoA) and Articles of Association (AoA), according to the company's stock exchange filing.

The name change follows CEO Deepinder Goyal's announcement last month, signalling a strategic shift beyond food delivery into multiple business verticals.

As part of the transition, Zomato's corporate website zomato.com will move to eternal.com, and its stock ticker will change from ZOMATO to ETERNAL.

The Eternal brand will serve as the umbrella entity overseeing four key businesses: Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure, and District.

While the parent company adopts the 'Eternal' identity, the Zomato food delivery platform will retains its name and branding.

Zomato had been using the Eternal name internally since its 2022 acquisition of Blinkit (formerly Grofers).

Goyal previously emphasized that the shift reflects the company's evolving focus beyond food delivery, with quick commerce, B2B supplies, and restaurant services playing an increasingly significant role in its future.


First Published on Mar 10, 2025 12:46 PM

