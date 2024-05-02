Airbnb launches Icons, a celebrity-hosted experience with Kevin Hart, Doja Cat, Janhvi Kapoor

Airbnb has launched Icons, a new category of experiences hosted by renowned figures from various fields. Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor is among the first 11 Icons, offering an overnight stay at her family home in Chennai, where guests can learn her beauty secrets and taste her favourite South Indian dishes.

Brian Chesky, Co-founder and CEO of Airbnb, in a company statement, said, “Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination—until now. As life becomes increasingly digital, we’re focused on bringing more magic into the real world. With Icons, we’ve created the most extraordinary experiences on earth.”

The other Icons include a stay in the home from the Disney movie ‘Up’, located in the scenic red rocks of Abiquiu, New Mexico, complete with more than 8,000 balloons. Guests can also spend the night at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy, and take a lap with Scuderia Ferrari ambassador driver Marc Gené.

Another Icon is a stay in the Paris Art Museum’s iconic clock room, transformed into a luxurious bedroom by Mathieu Lehanneur, designer of the Paris 2024 Games torch and cauldron.

Hollywood actor Kevin Hart offers an A-list evening at his members-only Coramino Live Lounge, while Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat will entertain with a living room music session.

In another attraction, guests can reside in the house featured in the American rock musical-drama film Purple Rain. The production's lead actor and famous rock musician Prince had purchased the property in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The artist, once a part of the band 'The Revolution,' passed away in 2016 and the home has never been available to the public until now.

TikTok sensation Khaby Lame invites guests to his hometown in Milan, Italy, and reggaeton superstar Feid offers a week-long experience on his FERXXOCALIPSIS World Tour.

Icons will be featured as a category on the Airbnb homepage. Most Icons are free, and all are priced under $100 per guest. Guests can request to book through the app, and those selected will receive a digital golden ticket. More than 4,000 tickets will be available in 2024.

Airbnb has also announced new features for group trips, as more than 80% of bookings on Airbnb are group trips. These features include shared wishlists, a new messages tab, AI-suggested quick replies for hosts, and trip invitations.