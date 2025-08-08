7 best nostalgic Rakhi ads that make us feel all the emotions

Some ads take us back in time. These Rakhi campaigns capture the sibling bond in all its forms: the teasing, the care, the small sacrifices, and the quiet moments that mean everything. Whether it’s childhood memories of handmade Rakhis, silly fights that end with a smile, or breaking traditions with new definitions of love, these ads remind us why Rakhi feels so special year after year.

1. Cadbury Celebrations brings sibling fights to life with a sweet nostalgic twist

This ad is a classic. It starts with a brother and sister doing what they do best, fighting. They argue, tease, and annoy each other just like all of us have done growing up. But when Rakhi arrives, the brother surprises her with a Cadbury Celebrations pack. The fights stop, the smiles come, and you suddenly feel that warm rush of love.

It captured the real sibling bond full of love but always wrapped in silly fights. It felt like watching a piece of your own life.

2. He hid the sugar, not the love, Amazon’s rakhi ad will melt your heart

This one hit straight in the heart. A small boy sees how much his older sister misses home after getting married and moving away. So, he secretly orders a Rakhi gift for her using their dad’s Amazon account. He hides the gift and waits for Rakhi. When she opens it, her reaction says it all, a big smile, a tight hug, and teary eyes.

It showed how even the smallest gestures can mean the world. You didn’t need words in this ad. The silence said everything.

3. Tanishq, love has no rules

This was a beautiful, modern take on the festival. Instead of showing a sister tying Rakhi to a brother, the ad shows one sister tying a Rakhi to another. It breaks the traditional image but keeps the emotion strong of love, protection, and care. It sent a strong message that Rakhi is not just about gender.

It’s about the promise to protect and love someone, no matter who they are.

4. A sister’s tear, a brother’s promise, sealed with Real Fruit Power this Rakhi

In a heartwarming Rakhi moment, a little brother was getting scolded by his father for sneaking out of the society to play. As the father’s voice grew louder, the younger sister burst into tears and rushed to her brother’s side, shielding him with her tiny arms. “Don’t shout at him!” she cried, melting hearts around.

The brother, moved by her gesture, wiped her tears and surprised her with a Real Fruit Power pack full of her favourite juices. One smile, one Rakhi, and a bond sealed with love and juice.

5. First roommate, forever bond, Asian Paints brings Rakhi emotions home

She came home expecting the usual mess. But this Rakhi, her brother’s room was spotless except for a towel lazily hanging on the chair. As they laughed over the change, her eyes caught a box tucked away. He tried to stop her, but curiosity won. Inside, she found old photos, handmade cards, and a heartfelt Rakhi with a note.

Tears welled up. He smiled and said, “First roommate will always be special.” Asian Paints captured the magic of memories, making walls and hearts feel like home again.