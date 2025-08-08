Harsha Bhogle praises Air India's recovery efforts post-Ahmedabad crash

ADVERTISEMENT
Cricket columnist and commentator Harsha Bhogle turned his attention from the pitch to the skies this week, singling out Air India for praise after a series of smooth flights between Mumbai and London.
Bhogle, known for his eloquence and influence in the cricketing world, took to X on Thursday to commend the national carrier's onboard service, describing it as "exceptional" and noting that he could "see the change they've been talking about." He also clarified that the post was not a sponsored endorsement.
What gave the post added weight was its timing - just weeks after the fatal accident in Air India's modern history.
On June 12, Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing more than 240 people. The tragedy ignited questions about the airline's safety protocols and operational standards.
Bhogle's remarks quickly went viral, drawing both appreciation and skepticism.
Supporters saw the praise as a sign that the airline might be turning a corner. "“This is wonderful feedback to read,” one user wrote. “It’s great to hear that Air India is delivering such a positive experience on the Mumbai–London–Mumbai route.” Another expressed optimism that the airline’s “system, approach, and culture” would improve further over time.
However, others questioned whether Bhogle's experience was representative of all passengers.
Several commenters raised concerns about class disparity, suggesting that business-class flyers might enjoy a level of service not extended to those in economy. "You guys probably travel first class. You may not know the plights of economy travelers," wrote one user.