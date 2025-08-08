From Laughter to Tears: The most touching Rakhi campaigns of 2025

Rakhi ads in 2025 didn’t just sell products, they told stories that made us smile, tear up, and rethink what the festival means. From flipping traditions to celebrating bonds beyond blood, brands brought fresh perspectives while staying rooted in love and togetherness.

Here’s our pick of the year’s most heart-touching Rakhi campaigns and why they stood out.

1. Tanishq, “Brothers Written By Sisters”

This ad is all about flipping the lens and showing how sisters see their brothers not just as protectors, but as equals, supporters, and sometimes even the ones who need care. Tanishq’s film is simple, elegant, and full of raw emotions. Instead of dramatic music and dialogues, it gives us something even more touching, the voice of sisters sharing honest feelings.

There’s no overacting or exaggeration just pure connection between siblings. It stood out because it was fresh, emotional, and showed that Rakhi isn’t just about brothers being strong it’s also about shared growth, respect, and love.

2. GIVA, Anushka Sharma Ties Rakhi To Her Dog

This one broke the internet in the cutest way. Actress Anushka Sharma ties a rakhi to her pet dog, sharing a moment of playful love and laughter. It was wholesome, it was modern, and it was super relatable for people who consider their pets family. The ad isn’t preachy, it’s warm, fun, and perfectly captures the message: love doesn’t follow rules. Whether it’s a human or a furry friend, what matters is the bond.

It stood out because it made everyone smile and say ‘Aww!’ It gave a new meaning to Rakhi by showing that family goes beyond blood.

3. CaratLane – Ayush Mehra & Yashaswini Dayama shine in a soulful Rakhi tale

This campaign captures the silly, annoying, and love filled relationship between a brother and sister. Ayush and Yashaswini play the roles so naturally, it feels like you’re watching your own siblings on screen. The video is full of tiny everyday moments fighting over the TV remote, teasing each other, helping without asking and in the middle of all this, a perfect gift from CaratLane brings in a soft emotional twist.

It stood out because it didn’t try too hard. It showed real life, real relationships, and real emotions wrapped up in a fun, light-hearted tone.

4. Zepto, The “Kalesh Card”

This one was a total entertainer. Zepto used classic sibling chaos to bring humor into Rakhi. From forgotten gifts to dramatic fights over who’s the “better sibling,” the ad felt like every Indian household. ‘The Kalesh Card’, a playful nod to sibling arguments, became a fun campaign line. It added a modern touch to Rakhi gifting, especially for Gen-Z and young adults who love memes and fun shopping.

It stood out because it didn’t take itself too seriously. It reminded us that sibling love is full of laughter, teasing, and sometimes, harmless blackmail and that’s what makes it special.

5. Anmol, brother ties rakhi to sister

This ad gave a twist to tradition. Instead of the usual scene where the sister ties rakhi to her brother, here, the brother ties rakhi to his sister. He thanks her for being his emotional strength, his protector, and his biggest support. It’s a small change in the story, but it hits hard. It reminds us that siblings can switch roles and girls don’t always need to be the ones seeking protection.

It stood out because it challenged stereotypes in the softest way possible and it did so with pure emotion.