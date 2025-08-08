Sunil Kumaran takes over as BIG FM CEO, succeeding Abe Thomas

ADVERTISEMENT
Sapphire Media-owned BIG FM has appointed Sunil Kumaran as its new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Abe Thomas. The move comes shortly after Sapphire Media completed its acquisition of Reliance Broadcast Network, which owns BIG FM, in May 2025 through the insolvency process.
Kumaran, who has over 25 years of experience in media and communication, has been associated with BIG FM for more than 14 years, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer since 2022. Prior to that, he was Chief Brand and Digital Officer. In between his two stints at the company, Kumaran spent nearly three years as Country Head of The Story Lab, Dentsu’s content specialist agency, and earlier served as Business Head at Reliance Broadcast. His career also includes roles at McCann, Rediffusion, and JWT.
Thomas joined Reliance Broadcast Network as CEO in 2018 after leading Radio City and co-founding One Network Entertainment. His earlier career spans leadership positions at Red FM, Sony Entertainment, NDTV, and The Indian Express.
Announcing the leadership change, Sapphire Media Chairman Sahil Mangla said, “We are grateful to Abe Thomas for his visionary leadership, dedication and remarkable contribution towards the network. Sunil’s deep understanding of the brand makes him an ideal choice to lead BIG’s next chapter. We are confident that under his guidance, we will continue to grow and achieve new milestones together.”
Kumaran outlined his vision for the company, stating, “Excited to steer brand BIG into its next chapter — where radio is reimagined and we evolve into a true multimedia force. In a world moving at digital speed, our edge will lie in the power of content, the precision of data and the reach of tech-led storytelling. The goal is to create a brand that’s future-ready, fiercely relevant and built for impact — one that connects deeply with audiences, influences culture and delivers real outcomes for our partners.”
Sapphire Media is promoted by Kaithal-based entrepreneur Sahil Mangla and media professional-turned-entrepreneur Aditya Vashistha.