JPMorgan to expand Asia Pacific corporate banking team by 20% in 2026

JPMorgan Chase, the largest US bank, is set to boost hiring in its Asia Pacific (APAC) corporate banking division by 20% in 2026, as part of a wider regional growth strategy.

The announcement follows a strong expansion in 2025. By July this year, the bank had already lifted headcount in its APAC corporate banking arm by 20%—twice its original target for the year, according to Oliver Brinkmann, co-head of Global Corporate Banking, Asia Pacific.

Brinkmann told Reuters at the JPMorgan APAC CFO and Treasurers Forum in Singapore that they are planning for something similar next year. While the bank has not disclosed exact headcount figures, he confirmed that new hiring would be spread across multiple markets in the region.

The latest recruitment drive reflects JPMorgan’s ambition to cement its position in Asia Pacific, which it views as a long-term growth engine. The bank is targeting opportunities created by:

Rising intra-Asia trade flows

Increasing demand from corporates expanding globally

Rapid digital innovation transforming financial services