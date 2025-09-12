84% of CEOs say India’s best days lie ahead, survey finds

ADVERTISEMENT
A large majority of Indian business leaders remain bullish about the country’s future, with 84% of CEOs surveyed believing that India’s best days are still to come, according to a new report titled India’s Place in the New World Order.
The study, conducted by the Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) in collaboration with Astrum Advisory, surveyed 123 chief executives across six cities. It found that 89% are confident in India’s growth story, underscoring optimism around the nation’s economic trajectory and global positioning.
As quoted by Financial Express, reputation emerged as the most valuable currency for India’s continued progress and influence. Respondents pointed to climate readiness, geopolitical positioning, digital innovation and human capital as key levers for global leadership, while stressing the importance of communication and reputation management in converting economic progress into international influence.
According to the findings, 93% of CEOs said the government has been effective in enabling India’s global rise, while 92% felt India’s global positioning is strong. More than half (54%) believed India is using strategic communications effectively to shape its global image.
The report highlighted that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, is advancing strategically on the global stage. However, CEOs also cautioned that policy unpredictability, AI-related risks, and perception gaps around civic and environmental issues could dent international confidence if left unaddressed.