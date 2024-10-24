Apple expands retail presence in India with plans to hire 400 employees for new stores

Apple Inc. is on a hiring spree as it prepares to open four new retail stores in India, with plans to recruit up to 400 employees. The tech giant has listed job openings for both full-time and part-time positions for outlets in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai, sources told in a report. The new stores are expected to launch next year.

These new hires follow the successful launch of Apple's retail stores in Mumbai's BKC and Delhi's Select City Walk Mall, which currently employ between 90 to 100 employees each.

Apple's Indian headquarters have already started attracting talent through job sites, including LinkedIn, where the company is seeking recruits across various roles.

The part-time opportunities are seen as particularly appealing to fresh graduates seeking experience with a global brand. These hires will likely work shifts in line with Apple's operational model in its existing stores.

Impressive Retail Performance

Apple's existing stores have shown strong financial performance. According to reports, the company generated an impressive Rs 800 crore in revenue from the two stores in Mumbai and Delhi within the first year of operation, with the smaller Delhi store contributing around 60% of the sales.

Despite the presence of a vast network of premium resellers and multi-brand outlets, Apple's direct-to-consumer stores play a unique role in building brand loyalty. The stores are designed to offer an immersive experience, highlighting product features through workshops and expert demonstrations during "Today at Apple" sessions.

India's Growing Importance for Apple

Apple's retail expansion comes at a time when the company is increasingly focusing on India, the world's second-largest smartphone market, amid sluggish growth in the US and China.

The company has been expanding its local manufacturing capabilities, with the entire iPhone 16 line-up, including the Pro and Pro Max models, being produced in India this year. Apple's revenue from India surpassed Rs 65,000 crore in the last fiscal year, marking a 33% year-on-year growth.

According to IDC estimates, Apple is projected to ship between 12 and 12.5 million iPhones in India in 2024, representing a 25% growth over 2023.