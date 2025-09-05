Bata launches ‘Price Promise’, slashes footwear rates ahead of GST rollout

ADVERTISEMENT
Footwear giant Bata India has launched its “Bata Price Promise” initiative, offering customers the benefit of GST cuts weeks before the new tax slabs officially kick in on September 22, PTI reported.
The move comes after the GST Council slashed the levy on footwear priced below Rs 1,000 from 12% to 5%. Instead of waiting for the effective date, Bata has chosen to absorb the differential and immediately reflect a 7% price reduction across its outlets.
“By absorbing GST on select footwear, we are ensuring festive shopping starts early, is more affordable, and brings greater joy to our customers,” said Gunjan Shah, MD & CEO of Bata India. He added that the company’s priority is to make fashion and comfort accessible to every consumer.
Bata’s early rollout is seen as a strategic step to cash in on festive demand and position the brand as consumer-first at a time when households are increasingly price-sensitive. By shouldering the tax burden temporarily, Bata is expected to gain not just early festive footfalls but also stronger brand goodwill.
The initiative reflects how brands are leveraging the government’s sweeping GST reforms to connect with consumers in real-time, translating policy into palpable savings.