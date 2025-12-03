Ola pauses operations of Ola Foods to re-evaluate business strategy: Report

Ola Consumer has reportedly paused operations of its cloud-kitchen vertical, Ola Foods. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company has stopped accepting orders on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as part of a temporary halt.

Sources told the publication that the pause is temporary, with the company re-evaluating its plans and working on a revised business strategy.

The development comes as Ola undertakes a broader restructuring of its portfolio and reassesses non-core businesses. Over the past two years, the company has exited or scaled down several ventures, including used cars platform Ola Cars and its quick-commerce offering Ola Dash.

Ola’s food-delivery ambitions have seen multiple starts and stops. The company launched Ola Foods in 2019 as a cloud-kitchen brand built on its logistics network. In 2023, it joined the government-backed ONDC to offer food delivery through the Ola app, expanding the service to 100 cities by December 2024.

Separately, Ola Consumer has rolled out a non-AC ride category across India. The non-AC option will be available under its “Mini” segment. Ola currently offers Prime Sedan, Prime SUV, Prime Plus, and local cab options in both AC and non-AC categories.

First Published on Dec 3, 2025 3:36 PM