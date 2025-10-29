Blinkit delivery agent arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly molesting Brazilian model

ADVERTISEMENT
Bengaluru Police have arrested a Blinkit delivery agent accused of molesting a Brazilian model at her residence in the city’s RT Nagar area earlier this month.
As per a report by India Today, the incident reportedly occurred on 17 October, and the arrest was made on Monday following a complaint filed by the woman’s employer on 25 October.
The accused, identified as Kumar Rao Pawar, is a college student residing in RT Nagar and was working part-time as a delivery executive with Blinkit. According to the police complaint, the victim, who lives with two other models, was collecting a food order around 3.20 p.m. when the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately and outraged her modesty.
Startled, the woman reportedly pushed the Blinkit delivery agent away and locked the door. She did not immediately disclose the incident but later informed her employer along with her flatmates. After reviewing CCTV footage that appeared to corroborate the account, the employer approached the police.
A case has been registered under Sections 75(1) and 76 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Police officials stated that an investigation is ongoing to determine further details surrounding the assault.