Combiflam manufacturer Sanofi India clocks 7.5% drop in profit in Q3

ADVERTISEMENT
Combiflam manufacturer Sanofi India Ltd on Wednesday announced its third quarter earnings for the calendar year 2025.
The pharmaceutical major reported a 7.5% decline year-on-year in its net profit at Rs 76 crore compared to Rs 82 crore in the same period last year.
The revenue of the company also dropped by 9.3% to Rs 475.4 crore in Q3 CY 2025, while EBITDA was up by 12% at Rs 134 crore YoY as against Rs 119.4 crore in Q3 CY 2024.
The company also declared interim dividend of Rs 75 per share at face value Rs 10 for 2025.
Yesterday, Sanofi India appointed Deepak Arora as Additional Director and Managing Director of the company for a period of three years.
The new appointment came after Rachid Ayari stepped down from his position as Interim Managing Director, but will continue to serve as Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer.
(More details awaited)