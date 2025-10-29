Varun Beverages adds alcoholic drinks to MoA; Signs exclusive Carlsberg deal in Africa

ADVERTISEMENT
PepsiCo bottler Varun Beverages (VBL), which announced its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, has amended its Memorandum of Association (MoA) to include the alcoholic beverages (alcobev) business.
The company said that the addition of the alcoholic beverage segment has been incorporated as a main object in the MoA.
“In response to the growing popularity of ready-to-drink (RTD) formats and a wider range of alcoholic beverages, VBL sees an opportunity to expand into the business of RTD and alcoholic drinks of any type or description, including beer, wine, liquor, brandy, whisky, gin, rum and vodka in India and abroad,” it said.
VBL, the world’s second-largest PepsiCo franchisee, also disclosed that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Carlsberg Breweries for the South African market.
“Certain African subsidiaries of VBL, to test-market beer in their territories, have entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Carlsberg Breweries A/S for their Carlsberg brand,” the company said.
Additionally, VBL announced the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in Kenya to manufacture, distribute and sell beverages under Varun Beverages Limited.
Separately, the company reported an 18.6% year-on-year rise in consolidated profit for Q3, while revenue from operations grew 2.3%.
Varun Beverages’ net profit increased to Rs 745 crore in Q3 CY2025, compared with Rs 628.8 crore in the same period last year.
However, on a sequential basis, profit declined sharply by 43.7%, down from Rs 1,325.4 crore in the June quarter.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,047.7 crore in Q3 CY2025, up from Rs 4,932 crore in Q3 CY2024. Total income for the July–September period rose to Rs 5,195.7 crore.