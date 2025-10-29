TGRERA signs MoU with ASCI to strengthen home buyer protection in real estate advertising

The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).

The signing of the MoU took place in the presence of Hon’ble Chairman TG-RERA, Dr. N. Satyanarayana,IAS®, Hon’ble Members of TG-RERA Sri. J.Laxmi Narayana and Sri. K.Srinivasa Rao, and senior officials of TGRERA— Dr. D. Srinivas Reddy, Secretary, Sri K. Gangadhar, Executive Director, Sri D. Ravinder, Registrar and Administrative Officer Sri Niranjan Rao. From the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), the event was attended by Ms. Manisha Kapoor, CEO & Secretary-General, and Dr. Saheli Sinha, Director – Operations.

The partnership will enable TGRERA and ASCI to cooperate on monitoring, identifying and addressing non-compliant real-estate advertising in the digital media, to protect homebuyers and ensure compliance with RERA rules.

Established under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, TG-RERA works to promote transparency, accountability, and fair practices in Telangana’s real estate sector. Through this collaboration, the Authority aims to curb misleading and non-compliant advertisements that could misinform homebuyers and investors.

ASCI has already partnered successfully with regulators to monitor various sector advertising using technology-enabled methods. In February 2024, MahaRERA signed an MoU with ASCI that resulted in large volumes of ads being reviewed and escalated to the regulator for action as per the provisions of the law. The key objectives of the TGRERA–ASCI MoU are to protect real estate buyers in Telangana by identifying potentially non-compliant advertising for strict action by TGRERA.

Under the MOU, ASCI will establish a mechanism and process for proactive detection of real-estate advertisements that do not meet with certain provisions of TGRERA. ASCI will also identify real estate advertisements that make misleading claims.

ASCI will refer and escalate non-compliant advertisements to TGRERA for regulatory action. It will leverage technology-assisted monitoring and its long standing expertise in digital tracking to create a robust system to work with TGRERA. Strengthening regulatory collaboration with ASCI will help TGRERA to intervene earlier, reduce consumer harm, and improve transparency in marketing by builders and agents

“We are committed to safeguarding the rights and interests of homebuyers in Telangana. This MoU with ASCI will enhance TGRERA’s ability to identify non-compliant real-estate advertising swiftly and take timely action,” said Dr. N Satyanarayana,IAS®, Hon’ble Chairman, TGRERA. “Clear and truthful advertising is central to consumer trust in the housing market; by working with ASCI we are building a practical, technology-enabled defence for buyers.”