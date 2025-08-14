Colgate teams up with Korean star IU to launch 'Visible White Purple' in India

ADVERTISEMENT
Colgate-Palmolive has partnered with South Korean singer and actor IU (Lee Ji-eun) to introduce a new oral beauty product, Colgate Visible White Purple, in India.
The tie-up marks a shift in the Korean beauty wave sweeping the country - moving from skincare and cosmetics into oral care.
IU, known for her music, acting roles, and polished aesthetic, is featuring in Colgate's new campaign, which launched on August 8 across digital, television, and social media channels.
The brand claims the product uses purple optic brighteners to neutralise yellow tones on teeth, aiming to deliver a visibly whiter smile.
Gunjit Jain, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Colgate-Palmolive (India), added, “K-culture has evolved from a niche trend to a mainstream phenomenon in India, from K-dramas and K-pop right through to K-beauty. We’re thrilled to partner with IU, a global icon of K-culture. While many K-stars have spoken about routines and hacks to beautiful skin, for the first time ever IU is revealing the secret behind her beautiful smile - Colgate Visible White Purple.”