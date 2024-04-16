            

      Boldfit partners with Chennai Super Kings as merchandise partner

      Boldfit and CSK have launched an exclusive line of fitness accessories and fanwear, celebrating the ‘Yellove’ fandom.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 16, 2024 4:24 PM
      Through this partnership, fans can expect a wide array of exclusive merchandise including jerseys, caps, accessories, and more, designed to inspire and unite supporters as they cheer on their favourite team throughout the IPL season.

      Boldfit, a fitness and sports major specializing in premium apparel, supplements, and fitness accessories, announced its multi-year collaboration with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as its official merchandise partner. Boldfit and CSK have launched an exclusive line of fitness accessories and fanwear, celebrating the ‘Yellove’ fandom.

      Commenting on the collaboration, CEO of Boldfit, Pallav Bihani, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are incredibly proud to partner with Chennai Super Kings, one of the most iconic franchises in the IPL. At Boldfit, we believe in promoting a holistic approach to fitness, and what better way to inspire individuals than through the magnetic world of cricket. Together with CSK, we look forward to bringing fans innovative and stylish merchandise that reflects their passion for both fitness and cricket."


      First Published on Apr 16, 2024 4:24 PM

