NPCI unveils RuPay's 'Link it, Forget it’ campaign at IPL

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) unveils ‘RuPay – Link it, Forget it’ campaign at Indian Premier League (IPL). Conceptualized by DDB Mudra Group, the campaign aims at increasing awareness about RuPay Credit cards which can be linked to a UPI ID, thus directly enabling safe, and secure payments.

The 'Link It, Forget It' campaign featuring the vibrant Shankar Mahadevan and others, humorously suggests that leaving your wallet at home is no longer a concern. Having a RuPay Credit Card makes your wallet so redundant that you must remember to forget it at home. The ads bring behaviors to light where characters simply forgot to forget their wallets at home and awkwardness ensued.

Commenting on the campaign, Ramesh Yadav, Chief Marketing Officer, NPCI, said, “RuPay's innovative offering of linking credit cards on UPI marks a transformative moment in the payments space, fundamentally altering how credit cards are perceived and used. Through the 'Link it, Forget it' campaign, RuPay is not just presenting a different payment method but also positioning itself as simple yet essential go-to choice in the gamut of options available today. The novelty, ease of use, coupled with a rewarding journey on every transaction are what sets the brand apart and makes it more than just a credit card. This ingenious strategy signifies a remarkable shift in consumer payment behaviour and highlights our unwavering commitment to enhancing convenience through technological advancements and expanding the accessibility of digital payments. So, link your RuPay credit cards to UPI and leave your bulky wallets at home.”