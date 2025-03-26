            
Brand Origins: Haldiram’s - From a Small Bikaner Shop to a Global Snack Empire

Today, Haldiram’s is available in 80+ countries, with a presence in Singapore, the UK, the Middle East, and even Japan. Whether you’re craving Masala Peanuts in Mumbai or Rasgulla in New York, Haldiram’s has become a bridge between Indian flavors and global audiences.

By  Storyboard18Mar 26, 2025 2:47 PM
Haldiram’s generates more revenue than McDonald's and Domino’s combined</strong> in India, proving that snacks and sweets reign supreme. (Image Source: Web)

Be it Aloo Bhujia, a plate of Raj Kachori, or a festive box of Rasgullas, Haldiram’s isn’t just a brand—it’s a taste of nostalgia. It’s the crunch of childhood, the heart of chai-time conversations, and the first thing we pack when traveling abroad. But how did this iconic Indian snack brand begin?

A legacy born in Bikaner

The story dates back to 1937, when Ganga Bishan Agarwal, fondly called Haldiram Ji, set up a small shop in Bikaner, Rajasthan. At a time when Bhujia was a common snack, he decided to innovate—creating a thinner, crispier, and slightly spicier version made from moth beans instead of gram flour. This subtle tweak turned Bikaneri Bhujia into a sensation, earning it a Geographical Indication (GI) tag decades later.

But Haldiram wasn’t just a snack innovator—he was a visionary. As demand grew, his family expanded to Nagpur, Kolkata, and Delhi, transforming Haldiram’s from a small-town favorite to a national obsession.

By the 1990s, the brand had evolved beyond namkeens to sweets, frozen foods, and even full-fledged restaurants serving everything from Chole Bhature to Rajma Chawal.

Lesser-Known Facts About Haldiram’s:

🔹 Bigger Than McDonald's & Domino's in India! 🍟🍕

Haldiram’s generates more revenue than McDonald's and Domino’s combined in India, proving that snacks and sweets reign supreme.

🔹 A Bhujia So Exclusive, It Was Once Royalty-Only 👑

Before it became a household snack, Bhujia was a delicacy made exclusively for Bikaner’s royal family in the 19th century. Today, it’s a GI-tagged product that remains a hallmark of Rajasthani heritage.

🔹 The Brand That NASA Astronauts Took to Space 🚀

Yes, even astronauts need their comfort food! Indian space travelers have carried Haldiram’s snacks with them on missions, proving that home flavors have no boundaries.

🔹 America’s Love for Haldiram’s 🇺🇸

Haldiram’s is the largest Indian snack exporter to the US, with its namkeens and sweets stocked in major supermarkets like Costco and Walmart.

🔹 It’s a Festival Favorite 🎊

From Diwali to Raksha Bandhan, Haldiram’s is synonymous with celebrations. Their Soan Papdi may be a meme today (hello, regifting culture!), but it remains a best-seller every festive season.

From a Shop to a Global Empire

So tell me—what’s your ultimate Haldiram’s snack? Aloo Bhujia, Kaju Katli, or something else? Let’s celebrate this crunchy, sweet, and spicy legacy together! 🍛🎉

#Haldirams #IndianSnacks #BhujiaLove #NamkeenKing #DesiNostalgia #FromBikanerToTheWorld


First Published on Mar 26, 2025 2:47 PM

